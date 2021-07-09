Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Down to $4,189.95

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4,189.95, but opened at $3,941.83. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,937.97, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,265.69.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 29.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seaboard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

