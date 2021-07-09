Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Gap Down to $4,189.95

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4,189.95, but opened at $3,941.83. Seaboard shares last traded at $3,937.97, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,265.69.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $154.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 29.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seaboard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seaboard by 14.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Seaboard by 120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
