Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STX. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $9,213,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.64%.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

