Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNC. Bank of America increased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

CNC stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Centene by 5.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 137,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 34.3% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

