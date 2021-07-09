Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

HUM stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

