Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.
HUM stock opened at $454.50 on Friday. Humana has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.68.
In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 271.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 95.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
