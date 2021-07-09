Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of THC opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.16.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,125,559 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

