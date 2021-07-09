Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.16 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $75.16 million and $747,616.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003222 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.17 or 0.00385972 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013873 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.62 or 0.01678196 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 187,964,930 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.