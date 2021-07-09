Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

STB traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($13.46). 6,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,120.15. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £191.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

