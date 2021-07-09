Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $378,844.18 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market cap of $378,844.18 and approximately $67,230.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00046480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00122056 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,400.68 or 0.99805673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.72 or 0.00937423 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

