SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.40. SemiLEDs shares last traded at $12.96, with a volume of 602,456 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 1.42.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SemiLEDs in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

