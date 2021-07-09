Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,163 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.33 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

