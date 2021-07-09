Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 147.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Semtech worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTC stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.44. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

