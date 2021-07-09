Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Semtech by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after purchasing an additional 84,584 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Semtech by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,814,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,211,000 after purchasing an additional 158,128 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Semtech by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,919,000 after purchasing an additional 84,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $63.64 on Friday. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.