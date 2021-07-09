Semux Reaches Market Capitalization of $208,680.63 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Semux has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Semux has a market capitalization of $208,680.63 and $209.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000185 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00023869 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008343 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002734 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.