Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head to Head Contrast

Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Senior alerts:

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senior and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 2 0 0 2.00 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

EHang has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.90%. Given EHang’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang is more favorable than Senior.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senior and EHang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $942.05 million 0.80 $37.28 million ($0.01) -179.64 EHang $27.60 million 66.13 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -138.75

Senior has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. Senior is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EHang, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Senior and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Risk & Volatility

Senior has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Senior beats EHang on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.