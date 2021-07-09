Sentinel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $267,174.00 (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $69.12 million and approximately $267,174.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,008,017,486 coins and its circulating supply is 3,257,614,765 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

