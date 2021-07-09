Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 66.80 ($0.87). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 75,849 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 68.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of £49.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42.

About Serabi Gold (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

