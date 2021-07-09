Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Seres Therapeutics worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

