Serge Topjian Sells 10,000 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total value of $372,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Serge Topjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97.

NYSE MAX traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 366,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,582. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.00.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

