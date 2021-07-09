Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($2.02). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 147.80 ($1.93), with a volume of 381,885 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £396.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

