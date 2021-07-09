ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after purchasing an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.54.

Shares of NOW opened at $560.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.56. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $390.84 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a PE ratio of 747.29, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $18,019,661 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

