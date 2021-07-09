SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.33

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 359684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00.

Get SGOCO Group alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SGOCO Group by 345.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SGOCO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGOCO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.