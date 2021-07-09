SHAKE (SHAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $43,296.00

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. SHAKE has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHAKE coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHAKE has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00046335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00120555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00163467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,984.72 or 1.00356064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00948395 BTC.

About SHAKE

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHAKE’s official website is spaceswap.app

