Shard 1-Day Volume Tops $6,451.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 9th. During the last seven days, Shard has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a total market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $6,451.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

