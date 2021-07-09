Shard One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,805.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Shard has a total market cap of $5.44 million and approximately $7,805.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shard has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.