Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $94,096.64 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.

On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.

On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88.

On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.

On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.

On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.

On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,669. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

