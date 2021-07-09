Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Sells $94,096.64 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Director Josiah Hornblower sold 3,586 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $94,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Josiah Hornblower also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,621 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $71,605.72.
- On Friday, July 2nd, Josiah Hornblower sold 2,514 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $71,724.42.
- On Wednesday, June 30th, Josiah Hornblower sold 17,891 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $512,577.15.
- On Monday, June 28th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $226,548.00.
- On Thursday, June 24th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,616 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $214,618.88.
- On Sunday, June 20th, Josiah Hornblower sold 7,382 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $221,164.72.
- On Friday, June 18th, Josiah Hornblower sold 9,840 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $285,360.00.
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Josiah Hornblower sold 8,691 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $241,609.80.
- On Monday, June 14th, Josiah Hornblower sold 5,356 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $155,591.80.
- On Friday, June 11th, Josiah Hornblower sold 4,392 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $129,168.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:STTK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,669. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on STTK shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
