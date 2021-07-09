Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) fell 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.10 and last traded at $53.55. 9,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 402,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.79.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.59 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $515,609.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

