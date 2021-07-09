Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Acquires 78,758 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 303.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,746 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,758 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.24.

DVN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 311,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,172,030. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

