Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,717 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned approximately 2.97% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.36. 59 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,743. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $41.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.