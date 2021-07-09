Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Copart comprises approximately 0.8% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Copart by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPRT traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $137.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.26. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,293 shares of company stock valued at $48,532,249 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
