Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC cut its holdings in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.07% of MAG Silver worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 24.4% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the first quarter worth $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 883.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $20.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,901. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 534.00 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAG. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.