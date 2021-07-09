Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,387 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 4.3% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 252.5% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPLV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.00. The stock had a trading volume of 84,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,423. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.72 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09.

