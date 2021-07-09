Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $18.31 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,355 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 7.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $18,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 42,796 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 24,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 41,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,794. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

