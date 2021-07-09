Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. California Resources accounts for 1.4% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.18% of California Resources worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of California Resources by 98.0% in the first quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 18,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,922,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 1,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. California Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $12,012,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,828,278 shares of company stock worth $153,286,321.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

