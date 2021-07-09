Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 215.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,003 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,607 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises approximately 2.2% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 721,234 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $114,546,000 after acquiring an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 18,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $5,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.62. 35,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,820. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of -55.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.