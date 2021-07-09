Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Purchases 550 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,192. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $162.79 and a 52 week high of $239.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.59.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.