Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.51. 51,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.58 and a 52 week high of $74.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

