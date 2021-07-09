Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Sells 3,052 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $103.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,568. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.95.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

