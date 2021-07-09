Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 32,505 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises approximately 1.1% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ET shares. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

ET traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.55. 76,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,172,437. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

