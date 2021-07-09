Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $1,653,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 293,497 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. 12,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,244. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.16.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

