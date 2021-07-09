Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,865,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,148,000 after acquiring an additional 694,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,509,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,326,000 after buying an additional 378,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,561,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,438,000 after buying an additional 201,333 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,465. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $54.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

