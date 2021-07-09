Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 195,094 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on S. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.70 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$198.64 million and a PE ratio of 3.38.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherritt International Company Profile (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

