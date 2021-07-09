ShipChain Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $584,568.32 and approximately $23.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.86 or 0.00896479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005221 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

