Shopping (SPI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $572,283.00

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $33.71 million and $572,283.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $35.88 or 0.00106123 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045879 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00118571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00163219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,728.05 or 0.99769080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.20 or 0.00935325 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 939,590 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

