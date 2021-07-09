Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.73. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 19,072 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

The company has a market cap of $195.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.94.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.20 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Shore Bancshares by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.