ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Shares Gap Up to $47.00

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.00, but opened at $48.95. ShotSpotter shares last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 19 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShotSpotter has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $571.74 million, a P/E ratio of 427.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 27.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ShotSpotter by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in ShotSpotter by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ShotSpotter by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.