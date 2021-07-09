Showcase (SHO) Market Cap Hits $442,517.11

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $442,517.11 and $159,505.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

