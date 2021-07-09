Showcase (SHO) Price Down 12% Over Last 7 Days

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Showcase has a market cap of $442,517.11 and approximately $159,505.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Showcase has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00121443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00163584 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,800.30 or 0.99716198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.91 or 0.00946736 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,254,818 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.