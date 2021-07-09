SHPING Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $76,732.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00055075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.58 or 0.00898046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005305 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,339,519 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

