SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0255 on Major Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $491,071.92 and $8,560.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,517.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.43 or 0.06451666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.45 or 0.01505032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00401121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00149971 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.00626366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00415028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00333903 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,276,486 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

