Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SXYAY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.47. 34,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,677. Sika has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $33.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

